INEC orders re-election in nine polling units in Kogi

Sule told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Sunday that already election materials and the officials were redeployed to the area early Sunday morning for the election.

“We had some challenges holding the presidential and National Assembly elections in Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta Local Government on Saturday because of some logistic problems.

“We tried to see how it could hold the previous day but we couldn’t, so we have to shift it to Sunday.

“The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Hale Longpet, has given the go ahead for the election to hold this Sunday, Feb. 26.

“We don’t want a situation where some people will be disenfranchised in this very important election,” he said.