INEC officials held in Ogoja over missing Declaration Form

The Ogoja Electoral Officer, Mr Peter Kolo tried to convince the Senator that it would be issued later since the one meant for the senator-elect was not readily available.

This, however, infuriated supporters of the senator who demanded that it be issued immediately or no one would be allowed to leave the office premises.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof Gabriel Yomere said, when responding through a phone call, that he sent the form along with other electoral materials.

Agom-Jarigbe’s supporters, however, blocked the gate of the compound and said no staff of the commission would be allowed to go out until the Declaration Form was presented to the Senator elect.

NAN reports that the issue, which started around 3:05 a.m., was yet to be sorted out as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Agom-Jarigbe defeated Gov. Ben Ayade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Cross River North Senatorial seat.