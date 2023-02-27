ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC officials held in Ogoja over missing Declaration Form

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been held in the commission’s office in Ogoja, Cross River over alleged missing “Declaration Form.”

INEC officials
INEC officials

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trouble started after the declaration of Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe as the winner of the Cross River North senatorial district election and he could not be issued with the “Declaration Form” upon demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Ogoja Electoral Officer, Mr Peter Kolo tried to convince the Senator that it would be issued later since the one meant for the senator-elect was not readily available.

This, however, infuriated supporters of the senator who demanded that it be issued immediately or no one would be allowed to leave the office premises.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof Gabriel Yomere said, when responding through a phone call, that he sent the form along with other electoral materials.

Agom-Jarigbe’s supporters, however, blocked the gate of the compound and said no staff of the commission would be allowed to go out until the Declaration Form was presented to the Senator elect.

NAN reports that the issue, which started around 3:05 a.m., was yet to be sorted out as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Agom-Jarigbe defeated Gov. Ben Ayade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Cross River North Senatorial seat.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate defeated the governor in the election conducted on Saturday with 76,145 votes against 56,595 votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu