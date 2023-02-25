ADVERTISEMENT
INEC officials, election materials arrive Abakpa ward in Ebonyi LGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC officials and election materials arrived at the polling unit at Abakpa Ward 1, 004 in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state as early as 7:30am for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC Ballot papers for Kogi State election 2019 (twitter @officialPDPNig)
Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, with many hoping the next leader will steer the country on a new course after years of worsening violence and hardship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent covering the elections in Abakpa Ward 1 reports that voters were trouping out to the polling unit to exercise their civic duty in parts of the ward which comprises 19 polling units.

Mr Ahmed Mohammed, an Assistant booth Manager at polling unit 004, confirmed that the materials arrived at Urban Secondary Schools for distribution to polling units.

At polling unit 005, 001 INEC officials could be seen arranging electoral materials preparatory to commencing accreditation of voters.

NAN also observed the presence of security personnel positioned in various strategic locations amid restrictions on vehicular movement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

