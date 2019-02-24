Yakubu, who made the disclosure on Sunday at a media briefing in Abuja, said the commission would not spare any officer of the commission found to be involved in any election malpractice.

The INEC boss promised that the officer would be investigated and if found guilty would made to face the full wrath of the law.

One of our officersin Imo has been handed over to the security agency for allegedly altering election result.

We will not condone any act of sabotage from our officers in the election conduct, Yakubu said.

Yakubu also said that a corps member, Mrs Ibisiki Amachree, an INEC ad hoc staff, was feared dead in Rivers during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers

He said that sporadic shooting during the exercise, which led to stray bullet killed the corps member and left others severely injured.

Yukubu described Amachree as a patriotic Nigerian who contributed to the success of the election.

The INEC chairman promised towork with relevant security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to book.

We consider Amachrees death as a great loss not only to her immediate family, but also to the INEC family and the nation.