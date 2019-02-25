The elections conducted in a polling unit in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State were cancelled after a presiding officer disappeared with the results.

While presenting the result of the LGA on Monday, February 25, 2019, the collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Sule Mohammed, disclosed that the officer absconded with the results to protest non payment of his allowances.

"We waited in vain after the exercise had been concluded for several hours, only to be told that the P. O. had disappeared with the results.

"We later gathered that the young man said he took the decision in order to protest the non-payment of his allowances by INEC," he said.

Prof. Mohammed said the details of the presiding officer has been provided to security agencies for appropriate action.

The conduct of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on Saturday, February 25, has been marred by several logistical and administrative challenges.