The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo state has been set on fire.

According to Channels Television, the fire incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Some youths suspected to be political thugs invaded the office while collation of results were going on.

They reportedly gained entrance into the premises after overpowering the security guard on duty.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesman of the Imo state police command, Ikeokwu Orlando, who also said that his men are investigating the matter.