INEC needs ₦18bn to conduct Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections, 11 by-elections

Recall that INEC announced ₦305 billion budget for the 2023 general elections, as at last year.

Addressing the committee, Yakubu clarified that the ₦18 billion in the supplementary budget was not solely allocated for the conduct of the Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo governorship elections, but primarily for personnel costs.

He highlighted that ₦1.6 billion would be utilised to conduct 11 by-elections in constituencies and senatorial districts across the country.

"The ₦18 billion in the supplementary appropriation is not entirely for the conduct of elections. Actually, the substantial part of it is about personnel cost," Yakubu stated during the hearing.

He further explained the challenges faced by INEC due to the increase in peculiar allowances to public servants and other consequential allowances, which were not initially provided for in their 2023 budget.

Yakubu emphasised that the funds were essential to cover these unforeseen expenses and augment the elections in the three states.