INEC needs ₦18bn to conduct Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections, 11 by-elections

Ima Elijah

Yakubu clarified that the ₦18 billion in the supplementary budget was not solely allocated for the conduct of the Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo governorship elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
Recall that INEC announced ₦305 billion budget for the 2023 general elections, as at last year.

Addressing the committee, Yakubu clarified that the ₦18 billion in the supplementary budget was not solely allocated for the conduct of the Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo governorship elections, but primarily for personnel costs.

He highlighted that ₦1.6 billion would be utilised to conduct 11 by-elections in constituencies and senatorial districts across the country.

"The 18 billion in the supplementary appropriation is not entirely for the conduct of elections. Actually, the substantial part of it is about personnel cost," Yakubu stated during the hearing.

He further explained the challenges faced by INEC due to the increase in peculiar allowances to public servants and other consequential allowances, which were not initially provided for in their 2023 budget.

Yakubu emphasised that the funds were essential to cover these unforeseen expenses and augment the elections in the three states.

Yakubu also highlighted the unexpected occurrence of 11 by-elections within four months after the inauguration of the national and state assemblies, with five vacancies in the House of Representatives alone. He stressed the necessity of the supplementary budget to cover these additional electoral processes.

INEC needs ₦18bn to conduct Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo elections, 11 by-elections

