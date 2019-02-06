Mr Jacob Ayanda, Head of Voter Education and Publicity at the Commission in Ilorin made this known on Wednesday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner has approved that collection of PVCs be moved to the 193 wards on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, which is the last day of the exercise.

This is to allow more people to be able to collect their PVC, Ayanda added.

He said that additional PVC have been received and sent to the various Area Offices of INEC in the state.

Eligible registrants are urged to go and collect their PVC so as to be able to vote. Remember, NO PVC NO VOTING, Ayanda said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a total of 1, 130, 266 PVCs had so far been collected out of the 1, 406, 457 registered PVCs in the state.

NAN also reports that as at Tuesday, Feb. 5, number of uncollected PVCs stood at 277, 184.