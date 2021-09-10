The businessman had won the party's primary election in June 2021, but his claim was contested by Ugochukwu Uba, a former senator, who won in a parallel primary.

An initial ruling of an FCT High Court that suspended INEC from recognising anyone as the party's candidate was recently overturned by the Court of Appeal.

INEC said in a statement on Thursday September 9 that it had been served with the ruling, and officially listed Ozigbo alongside his running mate, Lilian Azuka Enemo.