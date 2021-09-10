RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

The November 6 election will be contested by 18 parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has officially listed Valentine Ozigbo as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra governorship election.

The businessman had won the party's primary election in June 2021, but his claim was contested by Ugochukwu Uba, a former senator, who won in a parallel primary.

An initial ruling of an FCT High Court that suspended INEC from recognising anyone as the party's candidate was recently overturned by the Court of Appeal.

INEC said in a statement on Thursday September 9 that it had been served with the ruling, and officially listed Ozigbo alongside his running mate, Lilian Azuka Enemo.

The November 6 election will be contested by 18 parties, with a final list of candidates scheduled to be published on October 7.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

