The INECs electoral officer for the area, Mr Kabiru Zakaria, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaltungo.

Zakaria said that none of the corps members deployed in the area for the conduct of the elections was found to have violated any electoral offences.

The corps members conducted themselves well during the exercise and ensured that they were successfully.

And none of them was found wanting during and after the elections.

Those that gave us problem were non corps members, he said.

He said that the misconduct of the non corps members resulted into the cancellation of elections in five polling units of three wards in the area.

The electoral officer said that the cancellation was due to alleged over voting.