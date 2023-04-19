The sports category has moved to a new website.

INEC issues Certificates of Return to Kebbi State Gov.-elect, deputy

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC also issued certificates of return to 10 elected members of the State House of Assembly in the last Saturday supplementary elections.

Dr Nasir Idris (PUNCH)
Prof. Sani Kalla, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, also issued certificates of return to 10 elected members of the State House of Assembly in the last Saturday supplementary elections.

The state has 24 State Constituencies and INEC on March 30 presented certificates of return to 14 winners of the March 18 house of assembly poll in the state.

Four out of the 24 house of assembly members-elect contested and won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while 20 others won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Idris shortly after receiving the certificate lauded the commission and security agencies for ensuring enabling environment for the electorate to exercise their civic responsibility.

He also thanked the electorate for ensuring a successful exercise and having confidence in them by giving them the mandate to steer the affairs of the state.

“Kebbi is endowed with natural resources, and we will do everything humanly possible to tap those resources for the benefit of the people in the state.

“We will continue with the good work the current administration is undertaking and will do new ones. We will create so many opportunities for the people, especially in the agricultural sector.

“On insecurity, we will do everything to bring security in the affected areas in the southern part of the state.

“We will fulfill all the promises we made to the people during the electioneering campaign in the state, God willing,” he said.

The governor-elect urged the people to pray for the success of his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idris of APC polled 409,225 votes to defeat his closest rival, retired Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande of PDP.

The PDP candidate scored 360,940 votes, while Alhaji Udu Idris of the People’s Redemption Party, scored 3,103 votes.






