The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Mike Igini, presented the certificates to the Governor-elect and the others in Uyo.

Igini said that he could not announce the winner of the Essien Udim Constituency election because of the irregularities surrounding the result.

He said the result would be announced by the INEC headquarters in Abuja at a later date.

Igini lauded the people of the state for giving INEC staff in the state the opportunity to serve them and their father land in the just concluded general elections.

In his remarks, Gov Emmanuel said the election had come and gone but Akwa Ibom people remained.

ALSO READ: Fashola says some states now enjoy constant power supply

Emmanuel said his reelection was a call to serve the people with strength and vigour.

The governor thanked God that no life was lost in the state during the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 25 house of assembly members-elect issued with certificate of return, 11 were returning members.