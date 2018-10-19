INEC insists no extension of deadline for submission of candidates’ list

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not extend the deadline for submission of list of candidates’ names by political parties for the 2019 general elections.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Oyekanmi said that the Commission had scheduled the submission of candidates’ names for the Presidential and National Assembly between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18, and deadline for the Governorship and State Assemblies election for Nov. 2, and there is no extension.

“The Commission is following its timetable and schedule of activities for 2019 general elections. No extension of deadline for submission.”

Rotimi, who was unable to give the precise number of political parties that met the deadline as at the time of filing this report, said “over 80 political parties made it but I am still waiting for the precise number.”

NAN correspondent, who also visited the Aso Hall, International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, the venue of the submission after the deadline, reports that some officers of political parties, who got tallies on Wednesday night were still going through the submission process.

A staff of the Commission, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that given of tally to political parties stopped Thursday night.

He said due to the last minutes rush by political parties, INEC staff, security officers and other personnel on duty at the venue were unable to go home.

He said that they had reached about 70 out of over 80 political parties that had so far submitted their candidates’ list.

He also confirmed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had submitted their forms.

NAN reports that as at 4p.m., on Friday some political parties’ representatives were seen in front of the hall waiting for their turn to submit their forms.