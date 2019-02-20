INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yakubu said discussions were ongoing with the unions to perfect the logistics plan. INEC had signed an MoU with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NATO), for efficient logistics in the general election.

I made contact with the National Chairman of the NURTW on my way to this place. I shall be meeting with him tomorrow for further discussions; INEC is not under any pressure, he said.

INEC had on Saturday shifted the Presidential and National Assembly election few hours to the event.

The commission blamed the postponement on logistics challenges that could affect the process negatively.