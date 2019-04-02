The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Effanga, announced this on Tuesday April, 2, 2019 at the collation centre in the Rivers state capital city of Port Harcourt.
According to Effanga, the electoral body will continue with the exercise at 10 a.m on Wednesday April, 3, 2019.
The reason why the collation has been suspended is unknown at the time of writing. On March 10, the collation was halted following civil unrest during and after the vote.
Earlier, Pulse reported that PDP's Nyesom Wike was in an early lead.
According to Channels, the commission will conclude the issuance of all outstanding certificates of return on April 19.
Below are the results collated by INEC on Tuesday:
1. PHALGA LGA
AAC – 11,866
PDP – 40,197
2. Ikwerre LGA
AAC – 5,660
PDP – 14,938
3. Andoni LGA
AAC – 5,335
PDP – 92,056
4. Oyigbo LGA
AAC – 32,026
PDP – 8,652
5. Eleme LGA
AAC – 2,748
PDP – 9,560
6. Opobo Nkoro LGA
AAC – 3,888
PDP – 6,314
7. Bonny LGA
AAC – 3,046
PDP – 10,551
8. Okrika LGA
AAC – 3,803
PDP – 25,572
9. Akuku Toru LGA
AAC – 36,661
PDP – 25,765
10. Omuma LGA
AAC – 1,853
PDP – 15,792
11. Tai LGA
AAC – 540
PDP – 47,652
12. Ahoada East LGA
AAC – 3,713
PDP – 14,589
13. Emohua LGA
AAC – 2,856
PDP – 71,522
14. Etche LGA
AAC – 7,437
PDP – 11,842
15. Onelga LGA
AAC – 8,423
PDP – 31,277