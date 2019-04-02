The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Effanga, announced this on Tuesday April, 2, 2019 at the collation centre in the Rivers state capital city of Port Harcourt.

According to Effanga, the electoral body will continue with the exercise at 10 a.m on Wednesday April, 3, 2019.

The reason why the collation has been suspended is unknown at the time of writing. On March 10, the collation was halted following civil unrest during and after the vote.

Earlier, Pulse reported that PDP's Nyesom Wike was in an early lead.

According to Channels, the commission will conclude the issuance of all outstanding certificates of return on April 19.

Below are the results collated by INEC on Tuesday:

1. PHALGA LGA

AAC – 11,866

PDP – 40,197

2. Ikwerre LGA

AAC – 5,660

PDP – 14,938

3. Andoni LGA

AAC – 5,335

PDP – 92,056

4. Oyigbo LGA

AAC – 32,026

PDP – 8,652

5. Eleme LGA

AAC – 2,748

PDP – 9,560

6. Opobo Nkoro LGA

AAC – 3,888

PDP – 6,314

7. Bonny LGA

AAC – 3,046

PDP – 10,551

8. Okrika LGA

AAC – 3,803

PDP – 25,572

9. Akuku Toru LGA

AAC – 36,661

PDP – 25,765

10. Omuma LGA

AAC – 1,853

PDP – 15,792

11. Tai LGA

AAC – 540

PDP – 47,652

12. Ahoada East LGA

AAC – 3,713

PDP – 14,589

13. Emohua LGA

AAC – 2,856

PDP – 71,522

14. Etche LGA

AAC – 7,437

PDP – 11,842

15. Onelga LGA

AAC – 8,423

PDP – 31,277