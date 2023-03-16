ADVERTISEMENT
INEC distributes sensitive materials to Adamawa LGAs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa on Thursday distributed sensitive materials for gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections to Local Government Areas (LGAs).

INEC starts distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday elections. (Tribune)
Ari who assured a free and fair election solicited the support of all stakeholders for a hitch free election.

“Each LG is collecting its own elections materials so far seven out of 21 LG collected theirs for onward distribution to various registration areas”, Ari said.

They are Madagali, Michika, Hong, Gombi, Mubi-North, Mubi-South and Maiha.

According to him, the timely transportation of the materials will ensure timely commencement of voting on election day.

“The earlier they come and vote the better because it means that collation will start on time”, he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

