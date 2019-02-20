The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first local government to receive INECs sensitive materials was Asa.

The reports from other local governments such as Barutin and Kaiama in the northern part of the state were still being expected at the time of filling this report.

NAN also reports that a total of 1, 149, 969 Permanent Voter Card (PVC) were collected by prospective voters, while the 257, 431 that were not collected were returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ilorin branch.

Also, the total of registered voters in the state stood at 1,407, 335.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Malam Atahiru Madami, who led journalists to inspect the PVCs said that the return of the PVCs was to protect the integrity of the process.

Madami said that no electoral officers could go beyond the accredited number of voters in each of the polling units across the state.

According to him, the number of collected PVCs in each of the local government cannot be more than the number of votes cast.

The REC stated that after the governorship election slated for March 9, INEC would resume the distribution of voter cards to potential voters.

He said that Kwara scored 82 per cent in PVCs collection, adding that the state came third in the exercise.

NAN reports that no fewer than 11 political parties agents and some election observers monitored the distribution of sensitive materials and the return of the PVCs not collected to the CBN.

The observers were from: Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a local observer witnessed the distribution.

When NAN sought the views of Mr James Lahai representing EISA, one of the monitoring organisations for the elections, he replied that their assessment was usually done holistically.

He told NAN that they have a central database which would inform the public their general and collective findings of the elections.

We dont look at issues in isolation, we look at our database and present our findings jointly. Giving a verdict about Kwara will be in isolation of the entire process, he said.