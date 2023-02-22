INEC distributes sensitive materials in C/River

NAN also reports that the distribution was supervised by all security agencies, including the Paramilitary, Police, Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Department of State Service (DSS).

NAN further reports that political parties participating in the polls as well as Civil Society Organisations, also had their representatives present during the distribution.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Gabriel Yomere, during the distribution, said that the decision to invite all stakeholders to witness the exercise was to forestall any impression by anybody of any wrong doing by the commission.

Yomere disclosed that the 3,281 BVAS for the state had been configured according to the polling units where they would be used.

“They have also been charged to last for 48 hours, so we don’t envisage any problem of power as regard the usage of the BVAS.

“As for the result sheets, they remained intact the way they were brought from where it came from,” he said.

No fewer than 295 candidates in the state are jostling for the 36 elective political positions, including the governorship position in the Feb. 25 and March 11 general elections, according to INEC.

A breakdown of the figure showed that 11 candidates would contest for the governorship seat, 28 candidates for the Senatorial seats, 69 for the House of Representatives and 187 for the State House of Assembly.

NAN further reports that only 12 out of the 17 registered political parties in the state would be fielding candidates during the elections.

Meanwhile, the security agencies have reassured residents of their safety during and after the elections.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of elections in the state, Kabiru Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of others, said that all the flash points in the state would be closely policed.