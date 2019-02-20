The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the materials took place at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ilorin on Wednesday.

The distribution was supervised by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami in the presence of representatives of political parties and Security agencies like the Customs, Immigration, Civil Defence, Police, Nigerian Army and international observers.

The sensitive materials were earlier returned to CBN on Saturday, Feb 16 following the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking with journalists during the distribution, the Resident Commissioner said INEC was ready for the rescheduled elections on Saturday.

He expressed optimism that the materials would arrived the local governments later in the day with about 10 armed security personnel in each of the local government.

By Friday night, the sensitive materials would be distributed to all the 193 Registration Areas (RAs), while early on Saturday, they will be taken to the polling units before seven am, the REC added.

He, therefore, appealed to the people of Kwara to remain calm and come out en masse on Saturday to vote for candidates of their choice.

I will appeal to the people not to allow the postponement of the election to discourage them from coming out to vote on Saturday.

There should be no voters apathy as a result of the postponement of the elections, Attahiru-Madami added.