INEC declares Wadada winner of Nasarawa West Senatorial District election

According to him, following the election held on Feb 25, Wadada polled a total of 96488 votes as against the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 47717 votes.

The name of APC candidate was not on the list due to legal case at the Supreme Court that has been resolved in favour of Shehu Tukur.

Baba added that Alhaji Musa Galadima of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 46820 votes while Mr Bala Tongurma of Labour Party scored 33228 votes.

He said total votes cast for the election was 234040, while total valid votes amounted to 228917 with 5123 votes rejected.

“I Associate Professor Nasirudeen Baba hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 Nasarawa West Senatorial District election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

“That Wadada Ahmed of SDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Mr Yakubu Mohammed-Salisu, SDP Party Agent for the election attributed Wadada’s victory to his antecedents of mentoring the young and poor.

“This election is the people’s choice,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nasarawa West Senatorial District is where the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu comes from.