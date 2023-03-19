INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe governorship election

Pate said that Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 317,113 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alhaji Sherif Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 124, 259 votes.

“That Buni Mai Mala of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election, and returned elected,” he said.

Pate, also the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Kashere in Gombe, said Alhaji Garba Umar of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) came a distant third with 14,246 votes, while Arabi Mohammed of the Action Alliance (AA) polled 3,260.

