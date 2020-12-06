The National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Tokunbo Abiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Lagos East senatorial bye-election.
Abiru secured a total of 89,204 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled a total of 11,257 votes.
Abiru won in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district. Below are the results in all the LGAs.
Shomolu
APC: 17,728
PDP: 2,067
Epe
APC: 22,213
PDP: 1,826
Ibeju Lekki
APC: 16,336
PDP: 937
Ikorodu
APC: 19,204
PDP: 3,766
Kosofe
APC: 13,723
PDP: 2,661