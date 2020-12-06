The National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Tokunbo Abiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Lagos East senatorial bye-election.

Abiru secured a total of 89,204 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who polled a total of 11,257 votes.

Abiru won in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district. Below are the results in all the LGAs.

Shomolu

APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661