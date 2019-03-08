She made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in her office in Sabongari, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Electoral Officer said the distribution of sensitive materials to various wards was for onward dispatch to polling units, to address the challenges faced during the presidential elections.

Preparation for the gubernatorial and state assembly election started last week. We took delivery of sensitive materials from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday.

We have commenced movement of the sensitive materials, ballot boxes and cubicles to all the 11 wards in the local government area today and and finished at about 3:00 p.m.

We intend to distribute the materials very early, so that both material and personnel can move to the polling units very early.

We also embarked on a refresher training for the adhoc staff , to avoid the challenges witnessed with adhoc staff during the March 23 election, she said.

She explained that the effort was to ensure that polling units get the election materials on time and polling booths open very early.