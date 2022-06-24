RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Authors:

Ima Elijah

No records of Lawan's participation in the APC senatorial primaries were made public by the APC.

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]
Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan”. [thenigerialawyer]

The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the real candidate of Yobe Zone C Senatorial District for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recommended articles

According to reports, INEC has disassociated itself from the emergence of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Releasing a statement yesterday, INEC said, “The position of the Electoral Umpire was contained in a legally admissible Certified True Copy (CTC) of INEC report for the primary election dated yesterday,23rd June 2022.”

INEC confirms Bashir Sheriff Machina
INEC confirms Bashir Sheriff Machina Pulse Nigeria
INEC confirms Bashir Sheriff Machina
INEC confirms Bashir Sheriff Machina Pulse Nigeria

The Yobe North senatorial ticket sparked controversy after Machina, who won the primary, made it clear he would not step down for Senate President.

Lawan had contested for the APC presidential ticket in May, but lost to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, no records of Lawan's participation in the APC senatorial primaries were presented by the APC, although the APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed that the aspirant took part in the elections.

However, Lawan, who currently represents Yobe north district, was eventually listed as the APC senatorial candidate for the 2023 general election, leaving Machina who actually won the elections out of the picture.

The APC chairman had urged Machina to step down for Lawan, but he refused.

With INEC now recognising Machina as the candidate, we await the APC's response to the situation.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill inspector

Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill inspector

Nigerian government cuts-down civil servants to 720,000

Nigerian government cuts-down civil servants to 720,000

Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu & wife risk life imprisonment under UK law

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu & wife risk life imprisonment under UK law

PVC: Bala Mohammed declares Monday work free day

PVC: Bala Mohammed declares Monday work free day

APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan

APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan

Trending

Who will be the next first lady of Nigeria?

Who will be Nigeria's next First Lady? (Pulse Nigeria)

Is Fayose to blame for PDP's woeful outing in Ekiti election?

Ayo Fayose and Bisi Kolawole. (Vanguard)

Emi lo kan: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Emi Lo kan

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]