The materials were conveyed from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Port Harcourt by relevant authorities to the 23 local government areas where the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly would hold on Saturday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Port Harcourt, who visited the CBN where the materials were kept, reports that heavy security presence was no longer the norm at the central bank premises.

Heavy security presence had reduced conspicuously on roads adjourning the CBN in Rivers, following the movement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to Registration Area Centres for the elections.

Similarly, security personnel presence was no longer the case on Azikiwe road, Bank and Moscow roads, which adjourned the banks premises.

Free flow of traffic was also noticeable along the major intra-city roads unlike what obtained few days ago, when heavy security presence was noticed on those roads.

The INEC had on Wednesday assured that the commission would distribute all the sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the 23 local government areas by Feb. 21.

Mr Obo Effanga, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, had led the distribution of the materials with stakeholders and party agents at the CBN premises.

Also, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in a state-wide broadcast on the elections on Friday assured the people and residents of the State that the collective interest of Rivers would continue to guide his administrations actions.

We shall continue to accommodate everybody irrespective of party affiliation in our schemes of governance.

I wish to remind us that Rivers State is a peaceful State and we should allow the elections to be peaceful and exercise our civic rights to freely and fairly choose our leaders, he said.

He also offered free transport services to those who might wish to travel to participate in the elections irrespective of party affiliations.

In order to ease transport difficulties I have directed the immediate release of 18 luxurious buses to take people, irrespective of political affiliation, to vote in their communities from February 21, and return you back to Port Harcourt after the elections free of charge.

The Commissioner for Transport will release details of the routes to be covered by the free bus services.