INEC commissioner visits RACs, tasks officials on credible elections in Osun

He was also at St John RCM Primary School, Ifon Osun-Orolu and CAC Primary School, Erin Osun, all the schools used as INEC RAC camps.

The resident commissioner tasked the ad hoc staff (mainly corps members) on doing the right thing, be well conducted, organised, vigilant and not allow over-voting during the election.

Speaking with journalists after the visit that took place between 9.40 p.m and 11.30p.m, Agboke explained that it was important to visit the corps members and appreciate them for their service.

He said they performed credibly well during the presidential and National Assembly election and task them to build on it.

He asked them to be more responsible and do more, adding that security personnel had been deployed to secure them at the camps and during the conduct of the election and collations.

He equally encouraged registered voters to come out on Saturday and exercise their civic duty without intimidation.

He asked parents to caution their wards and children not to be used for act of terror and harassment during the election.