The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Asmau Maikudi gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday .

Asmau said the electorate had so far collected 1,589,593 PVCs out of the 1,678,593 PVCs received from the commissions headquarters, adding that 89,124 PVCs were yet to be collected.

She said the electorate deserved commendation in spite of the security challenges in the state.

She said INEC was optimistic that more of the PVCs would have been collected if not for the activities of bandits, who displaced many from their homes.

The REC said that voters who were yet to collect theirs could do so on or before Feb. 8 at the commissions office in any local government nearest to them.

She appealed to voters to personally collect their PVCs because collection of PVC by proxy was not allowed.