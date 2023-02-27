ADVERTISEMENT
INEC cancels Bwari Area council’s senatorial results due to over voting

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), FCT, has canceled the results of the Bwari Area Council senatorial election due to over voting.

NAN also reports that apart from the Bwari and Abaji results that were canceled, the agents also rejected the results from Kuje and Gwagwalada, while that of the Abuja Municipal Area Council is yet to be ready.

Prof. Sanni Saka, from the University of Abuja, the Returning Officer for Abaji, made this known while announcing the results on Monday in Abuja.

Saka called the results after objections by some party agents because the numbers were not tallying .

Earlier, Saka had announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 13,807 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 19,561 votes.

The Labour Party had 56,913 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had 801 votes.

He said the total registered voters were 279,792, while the number of accredited voters were 98,545.

The total valid votes were 94,611 and the rejected votes were 1,996 while the total votes cast was 96,607.

Mr Sulieman Ango, the APC Party agent, said that he called for the cancellation of the results because of some discrepancies in the numbers.

Another party Agent, Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also rejected the result due to what he called “unaligning numbers”.

