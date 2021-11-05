INEC boss asks staff to ensure every single vote counts in Anambra

Yakubu gave the directive in his message to the Commission’s staff on Friday in Abuja.

He said that in spite of the challenging situation in the build-up to the election, including attacks on INEC facilities, the commission determination to ensure that the election held as scheduled had been unshaken.

Yakubu said that in the process, INEC rebuilt its fixed assets and replaced movable facilities.

“We also sought and obtained the support of the security agencies, political parties and candidates and all other stakeholders for a successful exercise.”

Yakubu reminded the staff that over the next few days, all eyes would be on the commission.

“As you are aware, Nigerians expect the Anambra Governorship election to be an improvement on the high standards achieved in recent elections.

“That is why we introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for fingerprint and facial biometric authentication of voters.

“We have trained staff on the new technology.”

He added that INEC had also delivered all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election on schedule, deployed election duty staff.

Yakubu added that INEC made logistics arrangements to move personnel and materials to thousands of locations in Anambra State where voting and collation of results would take place.

“It is therefore imperative for all of you to ensure that every single vote counts.

“You must remain true to our commitment that only the voters in Anambra State determine who becomes the next Governor of the State.

“In doing so, you must be guided by the extant laws, our guidelines/regulations and good conscience.