The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Musa Sadiq, made the call at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Sokoto, adding that the collection would not be through proxy.

Sadiq said distribution of PVCs at wards level was introduced to facilitate more access to yet to collect voters cards, adding that the present wards level distribution would end on Jan. 21, 2019.

He said the state has 1, 903, 166 registered voters while no fewer than 190, 000 PVCs remained uncollected.

He however said Sokoto is among the states with high level of PVCs collection in Nigeria, and expressed optimism that by the end of present exercise most of the remaining unclaimed cards would be collected.

According to him, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members that would serve as adhoc staff would be joined by indigenes of the state for easy communication with locals.

Sadiq commended the cordial relationship with all stakeholders and urged for more support to INEC to ensure the success of the forthcoming general elections.

He added that proper arrangements were on to ensure successful conduct of the elections at all levels.

The Chairman Sokoto State Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security and Commissioner of Police, Mr Murtala Mani, assured of more efforts to ensure successful conduct of the elections.

The State Commandant of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Musbahu Idris, said adequate measures were made to tackle drug abuse especially among youths before the polls, adding that 178 of illicit drug users had been arrested by the agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of different security agencies, political parties, NGOs, traditional and religious leaders, and the media participated in the interactive meeting.