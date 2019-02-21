The first bus containing the sensitive materials was seen leaving CBN, Udo Udoma Avenue Uyo to Mbo LGA on Thursday at about 5p.m.

There were heavy presence of security personnel within and around the Central Bank venue for the distribution of the materials and party representatives were also seen monitoring the exercise.

Observers, domestic, foreign and the EU were also seen monitoring the distribution of materials to different local government areas.

Speaking to newsmen, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Mike Igini, said the distribution started Thursday to far LGAs.

Igini said that adequate security arrangements had been put in place in all the 31 Local Government Areas.

We have started the distribution of sensitive materials to the 31 LGAs of Akwa Ibom because of the peculiar terrain, he said.

He urged all Akwa Ibom residents to come out en masse and cast their votes on Saturday.

The resident electoral commissioner assured that all political parties would be given equal opportunities in the elections.

According to him, this election is about the people of Akwa Ibom to make choice of their leaders.

Let me seize this opportunity to call on all eligible voters in Akwa Ibom state to come out and vote for political parties of their choice.

I assure them that adequate arrangement has been made in all the 31 LGAs, he said.