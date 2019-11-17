the commission confirmed the collation began at 3 p.m.

The venue of the exercise, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre, INEC Office, Bayelsa is filled with party agents, observers, journalists and security agents on guard.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin, urged all the party agents to maintain order for a successful exercise.

Mr Monday Udoh, INEC’s REC in the state, thanked the electorate for a hitch-free poll.

Udoh announced that the collation began with two local government areas — Sagbama and Brass — noting that the remaining six out of eight local government areas of the state were not ready yet.

The agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Dennis Otiotio, commended INEC on the peaceful conduct of the poll and prayed that the goodwill of the people of Baylesa would prevail.