Prof. Baba Jakusko, the Returning Officer for Adamawa Central Senatorial District in Yola while declaring results for Girei Local government area, announced that ADC scored 1,728 votes.

He said that PDP had 10, 786 while APC got 20,342 votes Adamawa central senatorial district comprises of seven local government areas including, Hong, Gombi, Song, Girei and Fofore.

Others are Yola North and Yola South Local government councils. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the results of the remaining six local government results are being awaited.