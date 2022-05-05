INEC asks political parties to conclude their primaries by June 3

The commission announced this in a statement titled titled “Adherence to timeliness for the conduct of primaries by political parties” on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

INEC reminded political parties that its earlier scheduled timetable for activities for the 2023 general election had not changed.

In the statement signed by INEC’s National Commissioner/Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission urged parties to ensure their primaries are rancour-free and transparent.

The statement reads in part, “It will be recalled that on February 26, 2022, the commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election. It provides for parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from April 4 to June 3, 2022.

“In compliance with section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, all 18 political parties have served the required notices indicating the dates for their conventions, congresses, and primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for various elective offices as specified in the Constitution and the Electoral Act. Some of the parties have already commenced the process for which the Commission has deployed staff to monitor the exercise as required by law.

“Given the importance of the exercise to the emergence of candidates for the various elective positions for the 2023 general election, it is imperative to remind political parties that they have one month from today to conclude their primaries.

The deadline remains Friday, June 3, 2022. While urging the parties to ensure rancour-free and transparent exercise, the Commission reiterates that the deadline is firm and fixed.

“Nominations for presidential and National Assembly elections shall be submitted through the INEC web portal from June 10 to 17, 2022 while governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations shall be submitted between 1st and 15th July 2022.

“Political parties are further reminded that they must submit to the Commission the list of candidates who must have emerged from valid primaries.”