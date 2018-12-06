Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

INEC appoints Orianran-Anthony as Secretary

INEC appoints Orianran-Anthony as Secretary

A statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Dr Festus Okoye, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the appointment took effect from Dec. 6.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs play INEC appoints Orianran-Anthony as Secretary (News Agency of Nigeria (NAN))

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the appointment of Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony as Secretary to the commission for a four year term.

A statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Dr Festus Okoye, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the appointment took effect from Dec. 6.

Okoye said that the appointment of Orianran-Anthony was approved at the commission’s weekly regular meeting held on Thursday.

Orianran-Anthony an indigene of Edo holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree in Language Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, a Master degree in Public Communications and Public Relations from the University of Westminster, London.

In a career spanning 28 years at the commission, she served in various capacities including Public Affairs Officer, INEC Website Content Manager and Head of Civil Society Liaison Division of the Voter Education Department before her promotion as Director and subsequent posting as Administrative Secretary in Delta State.

Orianran-Anthony has also undertaken several professional and leadership programmes both within and outside the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 PDP explains why Southeast governors didn't attend Atiku's Sokoto rallybullet
2 45 political parties endorse Atiku Abubakar in Abujabullet
3 Tinubu rips Atiku's presidential ambition apart, says PDP won't...bullet

Related Articles

INEC confirms Gov Tambuwal as PDP’s guber candidate in Sokoto
Katsina speaker Abubakar Kusada wins Reps bye election
INEC, security agencies to mop up hidden PVCs in Benue — REC
INEC releases list of candidates for Katsina, Bauchi, Kwara bye-elections
INEC to make 2019 ballot papers voter-friendly
Campaigns INEC advises parties, candidates to adhere to election timetable
Tope Fasua Businessman wins ANRP's presidential ticket to contest in 2019
INEC 48 parties to participate in Osun guber poll
PSquare Wake me up when the Okoye brothers are back together

Politics

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
Atiku promises action on restructuring within 6 months
Godsday Orubebe
You can't rig 2019 election like 2015, Orubebe warns APC
2019: APC committed to peaceful elections in Kaduna State, El-Rufai says
Adams Oshiomole
Oshiomhole says Obasanjo's backing of Atiku will invite God's punishment
X
Advertisement