INEC appoints Orianran-Anthony as Secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the appointment of Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony as Secretary to the commission for a four year term.

A statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Dr Festus Okoye, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the appointment took effect from Dec. 6.

Okoye said that the appointment of Orianran-Anthony was approved at the commission’s weekly regular meeting held on Thursday.

Orianran-Anthony an indigene of Edo holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree in Language Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, a Master degree in Public Communications and Public Relations from the University of Westminster, London.

In a career spanning 28 years at the commission, she served in various capacities including Public Affairs Officer, INEC Website Content Manager and Head of Civil Society Liaison Division of the Voter Education Department before her promotion as Director and subsequent posting as Administrative Secretary in Delta State.

Orianran-Anthony has also undertaken several professional and leadership programmes both within and outside the country.