INEC announces Sunday for commencement of result collation in Cross River

Yomere also used the opportunity to introduce Prof. Teddy Adies, State Returning Officer for the election.

On his part, Adies said the collation of results at the state level was after each of the results had been announced at the Local Government level.

The returning officer, who is from the Federal University Otueke, asked if any LGA was ready with their result and since none was ready, he postponed the collation to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

He said by then, many results would have come in for the collation to fully commence