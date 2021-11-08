RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC adjusts voting hours for Anambra supplementary election

Samson Toromade

INEC wants voters to conduct themselves in an orderly manner for the election.

APGA governorship candidate, Charles Soludo, is waiting to be declared winner
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted voting hours for tomorrow's Anambra State governorship election due to security reasons.

Collation of election results was suspended on Sunday, November 7, 2021 after it was discovered voting didn't take place in Ihiala local government area of the state due to 'security threat'.

INEC announced on Monday, November 8 that voting for the supplementary election, scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, is to take place between 10 am to 4 pm.

"This decision, which will be strictly complied with, has been taken following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra State and is being widely shared with the stakeholders including security agencies," the electoral commission said.

INEC called on political parties, voters, and other relevant stakeholders to conduct themselves in an orderly manner for the election.

Contrary to projections, the November 6 election was relatively peaceful with only minor incidents of electoral disturbances.

But it was marred by widespread complaints about INEC's organisation, especially problems with its newly-deployed technology, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Before collation of results was suspended, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Soludo, was leading with 103,946 votes, followed by Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 51,322 votes.

Soludo already won in 18 of the 20 LGAs announced, but INEC explained that its decision to conduct a supplementary election is informed by constitutional requirements.

148,407 registered voters are eligible to participate in Tuesday's election in Ihiala LGA.

