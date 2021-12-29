INEC accredits 51 observer groups for FCT area council elections

The commission, in its daily bulletin issued on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that the approved list comprised 50 domestic organisations and one international organisation.

According to the bulletin, accredited local organisations include Advocacy for Quality Leadership and Health Awareness Foundation, Africa for Millenium Change Initiative, and Centre for Democracy and Development.

Nigeria Bar Association, and Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre) are also accredited while the foreign accredited organisation as International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

The commission advised the approved organisations to fill and complete necessary documentation online (http://observergroups.inecnigeria.org/) between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13, 2022.

The commission also stressed the need for observers to fully comply with the INEC COVID–19 Policy on Election and Accreditation of Observers.

This, according to INEC, includes signing of the indemnity form and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all field observers.

It warned that “failure to comply will lead to immediate withdrawal of accreditation.”