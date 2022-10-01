Independence: APC cautions against divisive antics

Bature said that the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence is a period for sober reflection on the country’s journey to nationhood.

The chairman stated that the Nigerian project is work in progress which all have a role to play in order to take the the nation to its desired destiny.

“No doubt, as is the case with all emerging democracies, there are bound to be challenges just we are presently facing.

“Nigerians must remain strong, resolute and hopeful instead of allowing the situation to overwhelm us.

“As the electioneering campaigns for the 2023 general elections commence, we should ensure that we do so devoid of rancour or bitterness which often tear us apart,” he added.

Bature, on behalf of APC family in Plateau, felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong, and his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, on the occasion of the 62nd independence anniversary.