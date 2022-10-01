RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Independence: APC cautions against divisive antics

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Nigerians against divisive and diversionary antics inhibiting the healthy growth of the country.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

Recommended articles

Bature said that the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence is a period for sober reflection on the country’s journey to nationhood.

The chairman stated that the Nigerian project is work in progress which all have a role to play in order to take the the nation to its desired destiny.

“No doubt, as is the case with all emerging democracies, there are bound to be challenges just we are presently facing.

“Nigerians must remain strong, resolute and hopeful instead of allowing the situation to overwhelm us.

“As the electioneering campaigns for the 2023 general elections commence, we should ensure that we do so devoid of rancour or bitterness which often tear us apart,” he added.

Bature, on behalf of APC family in Plateau, felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong, and his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, on the occasion of the 62nd independence anniversary.

The chairman also felicitated with the Speaker and members of the Plateau House of Assembly, local government council chairmen, the civil society and all Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Independence: APC cautions against divisive antics

Independence: APC cautions against divisive antics

2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident

2 dead, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident

2023: Tinubu is the authentic youth candidate, says group

2023: Tinubu is the authentic youth candidate, says group

Buhari salutes Nigerians for believing in him despite challenges

Buhari salutes Nigerians for believing in him despite challenges

ASUU strike: I'm pained by disruption to tertiary education - Buhari

ASUU strike: I'm pained by disruption to tertiary education - Buhari

FULL SPEECH: Here's what Buhari said in his last Independence Day address

FULL SPEECH: Here's what Buhari said in his last Independence Day address

Aisha Buhari apologises to Nigerians over economic hardship

Aisha Buhari apologises to Nigerians over economic hardship

Tinubu went to rest in London to avoid disturbance in Lagos, Abuja - APC Chieftain

Tinubu went to rest in London to avoid disturbance in Lagos, Abuja - APC Chieftain

Court nullifies Oyetola’s nomination as Osun APC governorship candidate

Court nullifies Oyetola’s nomination as Osun APC governorship candidate

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

Tinubu’s team reacts as Afenifere justifies support for Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. (Punch)

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Lawal may soon dump APC for PDP or Labour Party