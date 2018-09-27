Incumbency will not determine election winners in 2019 - Bafarawa

news

Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant says, the power of incumbency will not determine winners of the 2019 general elections.

Bafarawa, a former Governor of Sokoto State who is among the 11 presidential aspirants seeking PDP’s ticket to run in 2019, made this declaration during an interactive session with Kaduna delegates of the party on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP presidential primaries is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Bafarawa told the delegates that incumbency no longer helped to win elections in current Nigerian politics, hence any government that failed to perform will be kicked out by the electorate.

He said that the 2015 presidential election result and other elections across states further lends credence to the fact that the power of incumbency will not affect the votes in 2019.

Bafarawa appealed to the delegates to give him their votes during the primaries, for him to fly the party’s flag.

According to him, within eight years of his tenure as governor of Sokoto state, he did a lot in the area of infrastructure and welfare for the people.

Responding, the state PDP Chairman, Mr Felix Hyat said that the party members were aware of Bafarawa’s past records of achievements.

Hyat described the aspirant as a decent, upright person and household name in the nation’s politics.

Hyat stressed that Nigeria needed an upright leader like Bafarawa to lead it to prosperity.