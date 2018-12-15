In PDP, we have brains in abundance – Fayose hails Peter Obi

news

The former Governor of Ekiti state has hailed the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi’s performance at the Vice-Presidential debate.

The debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) held on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

According to the former Governor, Obi displayed a high level of understanding of the issues the country is facing.

Fayose said “Delighted that our VP candidate, Peter Obi demonstrated high level of understanding of issues relating to the economy of this country. In PDP, we have brains in abundance, while in the other party, they have lies in abundance. We will surely get Nigeria working again.”

The VP candidates who participated in the debate are: Peter Obi of the PDP, Mrs Khadijah Abdullahi Iya of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Young Progressives Party's Umma Getso and Mr Ganiyu Galadima of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

Issues tackled range from the economy, oil subsidy, employment, poverty and the duties of the Vice-President among others.

According to Channels Television, the presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019.