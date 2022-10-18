Imumolen warns Northern elders over endorsing other presidential candidates

Professor Imumolen made reference to a claim by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) standard bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

What Kwankwaso did: Rabiu Kwankwanso, had snubbed the event, saying it was organized for secret endorsement of candidates ahead of the 2023 race.

What happened: Northern Elders had announced an interactive session organized by Arewa Joint Consultative Forum for all the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

What Imumolen said: Imumolen noted that it was in the interest of Arewa to ensure a high level of transparency as they conduct the forthcoming debate.

“My fellow presidential candidate, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso recently withdrew from the soon-to-be conducted debate by Arewa House, alleging there was a secret plot to use the event to endorse a candidate.

“I want to believe this is not true, even though it obvious that some of my colleagues who are flagbearers of other political parties haven’t been included.

“If the organizers want Nigerians to see the debate as credible, they must not be seen as shutting out any candidate. Every one who deserves to be at the debate should be invited to present and defend their manifestos.

“Handpicking a few candidates will not only tacitly give credence to the fears already expressed by Kwankwaso. It will also narrow down the options of our most discerning electorate who tend to make their choices from what they see.

“Besides, no where in the world a presidential debate is made a forum of endorsements for candidates. Arewa Consultative Forum will, therefore, be shooting itself in the foot by trying to do so, and thus showing its hand that it is sectional and biased in it’s outlook.

“They can’t be expected to be taken seriously by those who had expected them to be apolitical, fair and transparent in the conduct of a debate that has far-reaching implications for the future of our great country,” he added.

Imumolen name drops: The businessman and philanthropist advised the Northern elders to avoid the mistakes made by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

“They handpicked a few of the candidates to take part in their versions of the presidential debates during recent conferences in Lagos”, Imumolen added.

Fact-check: The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had allayed concerns by some of its members that it plans to endorse one or two presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

However, the president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, speaking at a news conference ahead of its 2022 Annual Conference in Lagos State said the NBA is apolitical and would not endorse anyone.

Northern Elders clarify: NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who is also a brother to Peter Obi's running mate, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, said the session was fundamentally meant to evaluate the candidates about their policies and plans for Nigerians.

The elder statesman stated that the session was not tilted towards endorsing any presidential candidate against the will of Nigerians.

He maintained that the initiative was thought of to improve the leadership recruitment process and accountability value.

He added that all the presidential candidates would be given level playing field at the event.