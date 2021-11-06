RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Impressive turnout as voting begins in Aguata

An INEC in the area says special attention would be given to the aged, persons with disability and pregnant women.

There was large turnout of voters at the Amaesi Ward of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra at the Saturday Governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters came out as early as 7.30am until arrival of electoral officers by 8.35 a.m at the ward, which is the ancestral home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

Voting however, began at about 9:40 a.m at Polling Units 5, 11, 12, 13, 15 located at Social centre in Amaesi ward, Aguata LGA.

Mrs Agnes Okoli, a septuagenarian, told NAN that she got to the polling point as early as 7:30 a.m and had to wait till officials arrived.

Okoli said the she was impressed with the peaceful manner everyone conducted themselves and expressed hope that it ended that way.

She said she was anxious to vote because it was her civic duty and that it was an opportunity for Amaesi to give Anambra their son as governor because one of the major candidate was from the Community

Nze Matthew Echeozor, said he was at the venue when the officials arrived.

Echeozor said he was satisfied with the guidelines read out by the officials and urged the voters to adhere to them.

The Polling Official, who preferred anonymity, confirmed to voters that both the sensitive and non sensitive materials including original result sheets were present.

The official said special attention would be given to the aged, persons with disability and pregnant women.

Combined team of Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel was seen ensuring there was order.

