Impeached deputy speaker of Edo State Assembly breaks silence

Embattled deputy speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Victor Edoro, who was impeached by the house, says the impeachment cannot stand.

The lawmaker broke his silence following the pandemonium that happened at the assembly on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Edoro said the lawmakers who carried out the impeachment process lacked the two-third majority as spelt in the 1999 constitution.

“As it affects Edo House of Assembly, we must have 16 members. As we speak, there are only six members. So, they do not have the number," he said.

The deputy speaker who is representing Esan Central constituency was impeached following allegations of corruption, high-handedness, and desperation.

He however denied the allegations levelled against him. He accused the speaker, Kabiri Adjoto, of allegedly misappropriating funds meant for the house.

Edoro alleged that the speaker is trying to create a problem between APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He said the speaker is lying to the governor that the APC chairman was using them to impeach him (Adjoto) so they could proceed with the governor's impeachment.