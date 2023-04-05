The sports category has moved to a new website.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Imo Labor Party governorship aspirant urges delegates to reject money-bags

News Agency Of Nigeria

The retired senior police officer urged delegates to elect him as the party’s flag bearer due to his competence and character.

Charles Ugomuoh.
Charles Ugomuoh.

Ugomuoh, who spoke about his aspiration in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Owerri, advised delegates to reject money-bags.

He said rather than voting a money-bag as candidate of the party, the delegates should consider competence, capacity and character.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had fixed April 13, for its governorship primary ahead of the Nov. 11 election in the state.

According to him, money-bags breed godfatherism in politics.

Ugomuoh, who solicited the support of the delegates, said he possesses the requisite experience to tackle the security challenges facing the state and restore harmonious relationship between the government and the people.

“As a security expert, we will tackle insecurity challenges with introduction of new technologies and intelligence-based security.

“We are coming with a template to provide good governance, health, education, road infrastructures and network, and power supply, agriculture, among others.

“It will be a new era which the people must not miss,” he noted.

He promised to encourage industries that would further create employment for youths and improve teachers’ welfare.

Ugomuoh, who holds various degrees in veterinary medicine, microbiology, banking and finance, as well as attended various leadership courses, also promised to provide people-oriented governance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

