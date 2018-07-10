Pulse.ng logo
Imo Assembly set to impeach Okorocha's deputy governor, Madumere

Madumere Imo Assembly set to impeach Okorocha's deputy governor

The deputy governor has been accused of gross misconduct and abandonment of the duties of his office.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Imo Assembly set to impeach Okorocha's deputy, Madumere play

Eze Madumere

(Daily Post)

The Imo State House of Assembly  has commenced impeachment proceedings against the state's deputy governor, Eze Madumere, during plenary on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

The motion to impeach Madumere was moved by the House Deputy Speaker, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, who accused the deputy governor of gross misconduct and abandonment of the duties of his office.

Lawmakers accused the deputy governor of refusing to carry out official duties assigned to him by the governor, refusing to attend State Executive Council meetings, refusing to hold meetings with the governor and commissioners, as well as imprisonment for theft in the United States of America.

Ozuruigbo submitted the petition, signed by 13 out of the state's 27-member legislature, which House Speaker, Acho Ihim, declared to have met the required one-third of endorsement by lawmakers as provided in Section 188 (2) 11 of the 1999 Constitution.

Lawmakers resolved to set up a six-man committee, headed by Kennedy Ibe (Obowo LGA), to probe the allegations and report back to the House within seven days.

Okorocha vs Madumere

Madumere has long fallen out with state governor, Rochas Okorocha, with the governor favouring his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to be his successor at the end of his second term.

With Madumere also nursing an ambition to replace Okorocha as governor, he has aligned with a different faction of the APC that has been fighting Okorocha's faction for control of party in the state.

Four members of the House of Assembly, who are allegedly loyal to Madumere, were suspended in June 2018 for 'unparliamentary conduct', after reportedly opposing the impeachment plot.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

