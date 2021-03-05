The speaker also announced that Ogbuagu would be replaced by the Member representing Owerri West, Mr Kanayo Njoku (APC ).

He made the announcement at a plenary of the House on Thursday.

He also said that APC members in the House declared support for the state Gov. Hope Uzodinma for his “capacity and sagacity’.

“After a meeting of the APC caucus of the Imo House of Assembly, the members declared unalloyed support for Gov. Hope Uzodinma for his capacity and sagacity in the leadership of the APC and the state at large.

“We also want to notify the House that Uche Ogbuagu is now a former Majority Leader while Kanayo Onyemaechi is the current Majority Leader,” the speaker said.

The House adjourned sitting until March 9