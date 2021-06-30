APC commends Gov Uzodinma for youth empowerment initiative

The party says the empowerment of over 15,000 Imo youths drawn from across the 27 local government areas of the state, will mitigate unemployment, restiveness and crime in the state.

The youths had been trained by the ministry of entrepreneurship and skills acquisition in various skills and trades; with a cash grant of N4 billion naira as startup pack.

"Our party is particularly excited that in spite of various challenging political turbulence in the state, Uzodinma has remained focused and unwavering in providing leadership and direction.

"We are hopeful that the positive impact this brilliant initiative of the governor will create in the system through economic stimulation and improvement of the lives of the beneficiaries will be enormous.