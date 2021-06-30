RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC commends Gov Uzodinma for youth empowerment initiative

Authors:

Pulse News

APC has asked all beneficiaries to make good use of the funds given to them.

Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo welcomes the House Committee on Constitution Review
Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo welcomes the House Committee on Constitution Review

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for "addressing the cancerous issue of youth unemployment and insecurity in the state, in line with the Shared Prosperity mantra of his administration."

Recommended articles

The party says the empowerment of over 15,000 Imo youths drawn from across the 27 local government areas of the state, will mitigate unemployment, restiveness and crime in the state.

The youths had been trained by the ministry of entrepreneurship and skills acquisition in various skills and trades; with a cash grant of N4 billion naira as startup pack.

"Our party is particularly excited that in spite of various challenging political turbulence in the state, Uzodinma has remained focused and unwavering in providing leadership and direction.

"We are hopeful that the positive impact this brilliant initiative of the governor will create in the system through economic stimulation and improvement of the lives of the beneficiaries will be enormous.

"While we commend the governor for this unprecedented bold step, the party charges the beneficiaries to make good use of the funds given to them," the statement signed by Cajetan Duke, Director General at the APC media center in Owerri, reads.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNICAL worried over unclaimed certificates

APC commends Gov Uzodinma for youth empowerment initiative

'She will rig elections,' PDP protests at NASS against Lauretta Onochie's INEC appointment

Buhari congratulates China on 100th anniversary of Communist Party

2021 UTME: We didn’t reschedule another exam for candidates – JAMB

We've not commented on Nnamdi Kanu's arrest - Ohanaeze Ndigbo

3 senators dump PDP for 'peaceful' APC

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 related death, 11 new infections

Defections won't stop us from taking over from APC in 2023, PDP brags