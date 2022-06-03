‘I’m your senior brother, respect my presidential ambition’ – Tinubu tells Ayade

Tinubu said he is Ayade’s “senior brother,” hence the Governor should respect and support his Presidential ambition.

He made the appeal during his visit to Ayade in Calabar yesterday, June 02, 2022, and was contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Communication of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, NAN reports.

The APC National Leader urged Ayade to endorse him during the party’s upcoming convention in Abuja.

“Mine is to respect you as you respect me. I appeal to you as your senior brother and the first to declare his intention, not to endorse me today, but when you get to Abuja, you can endorse me fully.

“We must have that unity of purpose. We must work together not only for the unity and economic development of Cross River, but also of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has recounted how he nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo as President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2015.

Tinubu, while speaking with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday, June 02, said Buhari had before the election approached him to be his running mate, because he had failed with every other person he picked as running mates in his earlier attempts.

“I gave Osinbajo my right to be Vice President. You’re hearing this from me for the first time. That’s the truth,” Tinubu said.

The presidential aspirant stressed that it was former Senate President Bukola Saraki that thwarted the plan by playing the Muslim-Muslim ticket gambit.