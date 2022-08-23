I’m the messiah the NDC needs – Ofosu Ampofo

According to him, he has done so much work for the party since in the last four years, therefore he has to continue.

He also likened himself to Jesus Christ when he was asked by his disciples whether he was the Messiah, adding that delegates must not look any further than him as he is prepared to take the party to the promise land.

Pulse Ghana

“I liken myself to Christ when he was asked by the disciple if he is the Messiah. Jesus made the blind see, the lame walk, the deaf hear, what more do you want to see? I am the National Chairman of the party. The party was in disarray due to our humiliating defeat in the 2016 election. It wasn’t attractive at the time but I played a key role together with my team to turn the fortunes of the party during the 2020 elections.”

"Under my leadership, we have a hung parliament, that’s not all. We also have a Speaker from our party. This has never happened before, so if you are looking for the Messiah in the NDC, look no further than Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.”

He further argued that party is “experiencing revolution and transformation” under his watch and that he has what “it takes to bring the NDC to power again.”

He also believes that together with his team, he managed to snatch seats that have never been won by the NDC in a long time, citing Tema East and Ayensuano.